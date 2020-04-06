US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000 According to John Hopkins University, the United States coronavirus death toll hit 10,335 as of Monday afternoon.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, that is more deaths than the number of soldiers who died in six U.S. wars combined: 9,961.

Those wars include the American Revolution, the War of 1812, the Mexican War, the Indian Wars, the Spanish-American War and Desert Shield/Desert Storm.

Over 1,000 people are dying from COVID-19 in America per day.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said this week could be the country's "hardest and saddest" yet, as virus hotspots are predicted to see a peak in deaths.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams, via statement Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, says social distancing is significantly helping to slow the spread of the virus.

Dr. Deborah Birx, via statement