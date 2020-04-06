WEB EXTRA: Empty Streets

Global  

Normally busy London streets were nearly empty Monday and signs reminded people to stay home.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital Sunday night with “persistent” COVID-19 symptoms. Monday he tweeted that he was in “good spirits” and working with his team “to fight this virus and keep everyone safe."

