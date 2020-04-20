WEB EXTRA: Kangaroo Hops Through Empty Australia Streets Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:39s - Published now WEB EXTRA: Kangaroo Hops Through Empty Australia Streets A kangaroo hopped down the nearly empty streets in Adelaide, South Australia on April 19. Surveillance camera footage showed the kangaroo roaming the streets while social distancing rules are in place in Australia to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 0

