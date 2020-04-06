Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lady Gaga Announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert

Lady Gaga Announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Lady Gaga Announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert

Lady Gaga Announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert

Lady Gaga Announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert Lady Gaga made the announcement during a World Health Organization call on Monday.

The global televised special will take place April 18, according to Lady Gaga, and proceeds will help fund protective equipment for health-care professionals.

Lady Gaga, via WHO call Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert will co-host the event, which will feature characters from 'Sesame Street' and several musical guests.

Other artists who will be participating include Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.

The special will be broadcast live on April 18 at 8 p.m.

EST on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks and iHeartMedia.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ralph4Barr

[email protected] The slate of artists includes: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, C… https://t.co/co3rDfBllx 5 minutes ago

dejanvisser

DEJAN VI$$ER RT @saladhooker: when WHO welcomes lady gaga and announces that they have found a cure for covid-19 and its called chromatica and gaga fina… 7 minutes ago

Championn233

Random Tweeter RT @sarahwhit10: Lady Gaga said the special would take place April 18 and proceeds would go toward funding protective equipment for health-… 10 minutes ago

saladhooker

saladhooker when WHO welcomes lady gaga and announces that they have found a cure for covid-19 and its called chromatica and ga… https://t.co/WVgyFqqr0a 13 minutes ago

EelKat

A Pink Unicorn "Lady Gaga announces COVID-19 benefit concert on WHO call, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Elton John and more to pe… https://t.co/gSkipNt8H0 13 minutes ago

sdpate

Stephen Pate OK bowl me over. Does this look like Lady Gaga or a girl you went to College with? Coronavirus outbreak: Lady Gaga… https://t.co/E5y0rip4Hr 16 minutes ago

filmbuffyy

filmbuff a.k.a. ばふ🎬 RT @CNBC: Lady Gaga announces benefit concert including Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Elton John and more https://t.co/lwux8am4me 16 minutes ago

EclekTech

Matt Litchfield 🏳️‍🌈💚 Lady Gaga announces COVID-19 benefit concert on WHO call, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Elton John and more to per… https://t.co/JD7AY2ekXq 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.