Lady Gaga Announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert Lady Gaga made the announcement during a World Health Organization call on Monday.

The global televised special will take place April 18, according to Lady Gaga, and proceeds will help fund protective equipment for health-care professionals.

Lady Gaga, via WHO call Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert will co-host the event, which will feature characters from 'Sesame Street' and several musical guests.

Other artists who will be participating include Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.

The special will be broadcast live on April 18 at 8 p.m.

EST on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks and iHeartMedia.