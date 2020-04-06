Lady Gaga teams up with WHO to support healthcare workers

Global  

Pop music superstar Lady Gaga made an appearance over video link during the daily World Health Organization's (WHO) daily briefing to announce details of a benefit concert for heathcare workers around the world scheduled for later this month.

Introduced by WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Gheybresus, Lady Gaga commended the efforts of frontline medical staff everywhere and publicized the event, called "One World: Together at Home," which will be shown on multiple television and digital networks around the world on April 18.

It will be hosted by late-night television comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Elton John will be amongst those to appear and perform during the event.

Organizers already have raised $35 million to help support healthcare staff globally with vital equipment, Gaga said.

Their goal is to raise funds in advance of the upcoming telecast so viewers can "sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve," she said.

Turning his attention back to more usual WHO business, Director General Gheybresus stressed his concern that the wearing of medical masks by the general public could exacerbate the shortage for health workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.




