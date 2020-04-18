Lady Gaga says global gig will be a ‘love letter to the world’

The World Health Organisation announced on Friday that dozens of the world's top entertainers have signed up for "One World, Together at Home", a global initiative that aims to raise funds to buy healthcare equipment to be used in the fight against coronavirus.

Curated by Lady Gaga, the event will be streamed live on social media platforms on Saturday and later by traditional broadcasters.

WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing in Geneva the event would bring "joy and hope" to people whose lives have been turned upside down by the pandemic.