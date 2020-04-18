Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lady Gaga says global gig will be a ‘love letter to the world’

Lady Gaga says global gig will be a ‘love letter to the world’

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Lady Gaga says global gig will be a ‘love letter to the world’

Lady Gaga says global gig will be a ‘love letter to the world’

The World Health Organisation announced on Friday that dozens of the world's top entertainers have signed up for "One World, Together at Home", a global initiative that aims to raise funds to buy healthcare equipment to be used in the fight against coronavirus.

Curated by Lady Gaga, the event will be streamed live on social media platforms on Saturday and later by traditional broadcasters.

WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing in Geneva the event would bring "joy and hope" to people whose lives have been turned upside down by the pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

latimesent

LAT Entertainment "Now is a time to ask those who have the means — philanthropists and the private sector — to really step up, and th… https://t.co/DTKb7RUuic 7 hours ago

CreagerCole

CreagerColePR https://t.co/OR6rYkOOUF The production .@ladygaga’s has organized promises to be quite amazing. She’s already raise… https://t.co/iHhE7VWkw0 8 hours ago

Anders_Says

Anders Zakrisson How to watch One World: Together At Home Global Citizen and Lady Gaga present the huge live-stream event on 18 Apri… https://t.co/fdmJ2BFyKh 1 day ago

TwiceDidThat

hs_sanasus9 RT @1069Capital: Lady Gaga says this will NOT be a fundraiser. They don’t want to ask viewers for money since they know so many people are… 1 day ago

rebellingeht

Robel RT @PopCrave: Piers Morgan slams WHO for inviting Lady Gaga to their press conference today, says they “don’t need a***singer.” Gaga… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.