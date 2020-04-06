Controversial coffee chart sparks social media uproar

Coffee lovers are standing their grounds after one Twitter user shared a photo asking how they take their morning cup of joe.

Julian Camarena, a Los Angeles artist, took to social media to share the chart, writing, “Which type of coffee drinker are you?”.

The question sounds innocent enough until you see the chaotic levels of milk poured into each mug.

Twitter users began roasting the graphic, questioning how most of the beverages shown could even be considered “coffee” at all.

Still, others seemed to be fans of the more latte-like drinks thrown in the mix.

Others took issue with some of the blatant coffee snobbery and wished everyone could just enjoy their morning pick-me-up in peace