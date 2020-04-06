Debate heats up over drug hydroxychloroquine Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:14s - Published now Debate heats up over drug hydroxychloroquine The debate about hydroxychloroquine continues as the United States continues to fight coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ｍ.Ｓ,Ｋ-Ｇ RT @TIME: White House debate heats up over using an anti-malaria drug to treat COVID-19 https://t.co/gnG2fBKWzw 27 minutes ago D RT @seattletimes: President Donald Trump and members of his administration are growing emphatic in promoting an anti-malaria drug not yet o… 43 minutes ago 小西 徳 RT @JapanToday: White House pushes unproven malaria drug for virus; doctors wary: President Donald Trump and his administration kept up the… 51 minutes ago Japan Today News White House pushes unproven malaria drug for virus; doctors wary: President Donald Trump and his administration kep… https://t.co/PyxDOZg1ap 51 minutes ago Yeshiva World News Debate Heats Up Over Using An Anti-Malaria Drug For COVID-19 https://t.co/6jb17yF0zs 1 hour ago CBS 2 News Dr. Anthony Fauci voiced concerns about recommending the drug based only on unscientific anecdotal evidence. https://t.co/4GPFsQOvNj 2 hours ago Albert White House pushes unproven drug for virus https://t.co/EscSCZX41A Does anyone from the administration volunteer fo… https://t.co/6QFXpiG7kS 2 hours ago Jairo Rodriguez White House pushes unproven drug for virus; doctors wary https://t.co/cur1NM1yw6 https://t.co/V6sEoznnQ6 2 hours ago