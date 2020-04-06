Gun sales at an all-time high amid COVID-19 pandemic

- across the country, gun sales - are on the rise as- coronavirus concerns continue t- spread.

- in many states gun dealers were- included in orders for- shutting down businesses.

- here in mississppi, gun stores- are still considered an - essential business.

- at dads super pawn in gulfport- on highway 49... business is- booming as many rush in to buy - gun during this pandemic.

- but they can't get inside dad's- super pawn without going- through the proper sanitation - first, all customers- are greeted with a squirt of- hand sanitizer and only 10- people- are allowed inside the store at- one time.

- - "sales have increased dramaticly, according - to the atf over 200 to 400- percent it has been a big - increase we are still doing a - very brisk business on this and- on the pawn and check cashing,- we are doing a very - big business on that " - - - to go inside dad's super pawn i- gulfport you must be- conducting business, no window- shoppers are-