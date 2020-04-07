Trump says he had 'wonderful' call with Biden

Global  

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he had a "very friendly" conversation with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden about the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Trump said their conversation lasted about 15 minutes.

"We had a really wonderful, warm conversation," Trump said during his news briefing on the outbreak.

"He gave me his point of view, and I fully understood that, and we just had a very friendly conversation." Biden, who is seeking his party's nomination to face Trump in the Nov.

3 election, "shared several suggestions for actions the Administration can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," Biden's deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, said in a statement about the unusual direct talks between the White House rivals.




