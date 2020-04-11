Trump Talks To Biden About The Coronavirus Pandemic

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published
President Donald Trump said he had a “really wonderful, warm conversation” with former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to Business Insider, the two talked about the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said he understood Biden’s “point of view” and said he offered some suggestions.

Before that call Biden released an ad criticizing the president’s role fighting COVID-19.

Biden said: “Trump has failed our country at a time when we need him most."

