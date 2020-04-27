Could Trump delay the 2020 US election due to coronavirus?

Tuesday, 3 November is the date set by federal government for the 2020 US presidential elections, but amid the pandemic this has been called into question.

America has the world's highest number of coronavirus-related deaths, with many states struggling to contain the outbreak; primary contests have been disrupted, conventions delayed and the two candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, have both been prevented from holding rallies.

Could Trump delay the vote, and if so what would that mean for 2021?

The Guardian's Adam Gabbatt explains.