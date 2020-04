"Jim we had broken tests.

We had tests that were obsolete.

We had tests that didn't take care of people.

But here's what's very important: If you take a look at the swine flu, H1N1, or as Joe Biden would say N1H1 but it's actually wrong, he didn't even know the name.

H1N1, the swine flu, the Obama Administration was a disaster," Trump said.

The United States has reported more than a million coronavirus infections only because of its testing, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, hailing the effort as being "much better than any other country in the world."