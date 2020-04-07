First case.

Here at fox 55 we want to spread facts not fear and while these numbers can be alarming its true that most people who contract covid-19 will fully recover.

So why is the state asking people to stay home?

Fox 55's caleb saylor talked to medical professionals today for that answer.

The number of confirmed covid-19 cases in indiana grows everyday as does the death toll.

While the number is grim, of people who contract covid-19, the vast majority will only have mild symptoms says dr joshua kline, chief medical officer for parkview physicians group t least eighty percent or eight out of ten people will be just fine with covid-19, and theyl have some fairly mild indiana state health better.- commissioner doctor kristina box says the recovery rate for someone who gets covid-19 is really high ome get e don symptoms until four, five days after they e been infected and that means they could spread it to a number of people in that four to five dayse feeling just fine.

About ninety seven percent of people get symptoms within eleven days of being exposed.

So, the reality is you can spread this when you don have any symptoms at all.

Hat means your kid coul have, play on the playground equipment and expose the next kid or you could have it and unknowingly spread it to your grandparents when you go visit.

Hile we know that t elderly and patients who are sicker in the first place get sicker with this, some younger people that are perfectly healthy are getting sicker too.

So, it really is the best way to protect yourselves and your loved-ones.line says he believe most people are listening to that message.

Park have seen a decrease in patients and those who are going truly need to be there.so even if the chance is low you'll get seriously ill from covid-19, listen to governor holcomb the more folks take measures to be safe not sorry after the fact the better off wel all be.in fort wayne, caleb saylor, fox 55 news