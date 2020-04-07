Global  

Lancaster family searching for COVID-19 testing for their 18-month-old

The parents of a one-year-old girl say she is showing some of the symptoms of COVID-19 and they want to get her a test.

Days later she has not been tested and her parents what to know why.

