Good Question: What Is Hydroxychloroquine?

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Good Question: What Is Hydroxychloroquine?

Good Question: What Is Hydroxychloroquine?

Heather Brown talked with a researcher at the University of Minnesota who is looking at how well the drug, which is being promoted by President Trump, works (2:40).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – April 6, 2020

