Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amid rising fake news on COVID-19, Whatsapp limits forwards to 1 chat | Oneindia News

Amid rising fake news on COVID-19, Whatsapp limits forwards to 1 chat | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:19s - Published
Amid rising fake news on COVID-19, Whatsapp limits forwards to 1 chat | Oneindia News

Amid rising fake news on COVID-19, Whatsapp limits forwards to 1 chat | Oneindia News

Rahul Gandhi hits out at Trump over 'retaliation' remark; Whatsapp limits forwards amid fake news over Coronavirus; Delhi govt to conduct 1 lakh random tests in COVID-19 hotspots; Mehbooba Mufti still under detention but moved to official residence; UK PM hospitalised for COVID-19 spends night in ICU and more news

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.