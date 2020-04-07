Global  

Philly Shines Blue To Honor Health Care Workers

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:19s
Philly Shines Blue To Honor Health Care Workers
The buildings will be lit blue every Tuesday night for the month of April.
Philly Shines Blue To Honor Health Care Workers

ARE OPERATING ON A SUNDAYHOLIDAY SCHEDULE.JIM, WE SEND IT BACK TO YOU.THANK YOU, THE MOST FAMOUSLANDMARKS IN PHILADELPHIA AREPAYING TRIBUTE TO HEALTHCAREWORKERS, AND FIRST RESPONDERSON THIS WORLD HEALTH DAY.THE ART MUSEUM AND OTHERBUILDINGS ARE LIT UP IN BLUE.THE CULTURAL INSTITUTIONS ONTHE PARKWAY ARE AMONGPHILADELPHIA'S BUILDINGSHONORING THE MEN AND WOMEN ONTHE FRONT LINES.




