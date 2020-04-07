Sidharth,Tara reunite for 'Masakali 2.0' Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:49s - Published 1 hour ago Sidharth,Tara reunite for 'Masakali 2.0' Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are once again all set to woo the audience with their sizzling chemistry. 0

