Dr. Oz Asks Dr. Didier Raoult If He Believes The Combination Of Hydroxychloroquine And Azithromycin Will Help Flatten The Curve. Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:41s - Published now Dr. Oz Asks Dr. Didier Raoult If He Believes The Combination Of Hydroxychloroquine And Azithromycin Will Help Flatten The Curve. Dr. Oz hears from French virologist Dr. Didier Raoult with the latest data on hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this