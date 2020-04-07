Republican Georgia Senator Bought Stock in Personal Protective Equipment Company on the Day of a Coronavirus Briefing Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:02s - Published 2 days ago Republican Georgia Senator Bought Stock in Personal Protective Equipment Company on the Day of a Coronavirus Briefing Another Georgia lawmaker is coming under fire for their involvement in stock buying and selling amid the coronavirus. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this