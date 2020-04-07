Global  

Wisconsin Pushes Ahead With Primary

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:41s - Published
The coronavirus has thrown a wrench into Democratic race for President.

Over a dozen other states have postponed their elections in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of Wisconsin is pushing ahead with its primary, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters is reporting that masked voters are standing several feet apart in lines stretching for several blocks.

More than half of Wisconsin’s municipalities reported shortages of poll workers.

