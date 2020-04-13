Global  

Ballots without postmark counted

Ballots without postmarks have been counted after the Election Commission made a decision Monday night.

Tweets about this

abecker_4

Abby Becker RT @ehamer7: The Madison Board of Canvassers decided about an hour ago that absentee ballots without a postmark will still be counted if th… 51 seconds ago

ehamer7

Emily Hamer The Madison Board of Canvassers decided about an hour ago that absentee ballots without a postmark will still be co… https://t.co/CHpS4SgV98 2 minutes ago

SharNeal

Sharon Andreas RT @24Whitham: Many Wisconsin absentee ballots have returned without postmarks and may not be counted because of it https://t.co/7CdpwVgbKw… 46 minutes ago

constantlearne1

constantlearner @WiStateJournal Are we ever going to get the figures on how many ballots were returned WITHOUT a postmark? Meaning NOT counted??? 55 minutes ago

24Whitham

Jj Many Wisconsin absentee ballots have returned without postmarks and may not be counted because of it… https://t.co/eKyhLMG4rx 1 hour ago

LaurieInMadison

Laurie RT @SanikaBhargaw: Clerks in Madison are starting to open up absentee ballots. Ballots received without a postmark on April 8, 9 and 10 WIL… 1 hour ago

SanikaBhargaw

Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 Clerks in Madison are starting to open up absentee ballots. Ballots received without a postmark on April 8, 9 and 1… https://t.co/rnE4bSnrZm 1 hour ago

MRSRedVoteR

🅜🅡🅢 🅡🅔🅓 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐕𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐈𝐃 @RubnAtkn https://t.co/MnPWVGaTNr Ruh Ruh. Bigger numbers! What does no postmark REALLY mean? Madison City Clerk… https://t.co/oWd5vMCGud 2 hours ago

