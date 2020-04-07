Searching for a man wanted in connection to an assault with a weapon and a shooting on monday.

Police say they're looking for 23-year-old William Bruce Cayson...who has an active warrant out for assault.

Police say they responded to the two-thousand block of campbridge drive for a reported assault with a weapon around three p-m monday.

L3: white man found shot in middle of road investigation ..

Cambridge drive - lexington police say the victim told officers cayson hit him with a gun during an argument, then took off.

Police were called back to the scene around two hours later, in response to a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim w as transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on cayson's whereabouts... call lexington police or blue grass crime stoppers dot com.

Police in lexington are also investigating a weekend shooting.

A man was shot in an alley sunday on rand avenue near m-l-k boulevard.

According officers..

The man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Again--call police if you have any information.

