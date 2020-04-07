MLB Working on Plan to Start Season
as Soon as May in Arizona The plan has the support of Major League Baseball, the
MLB Players Association and federal public health officials.
The plan would require all 30 teams to play games at
stadiums without fans in the greater Phoenix area.
The Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field,
10 spring training facilities and possibly other
nearby fields would be used for games.
Players, coaching staffs and other essential personnel
would be sequestered at local hotels, and they would only travel
back and forth to the stadium.
Federal officials at the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health
have supported the plan.
