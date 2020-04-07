MLB Working on Plan to Start Season as Soon as May in Arizona The plan has the support of Major League Baseball, the MLB Players Association and federal public health officials.

The plan would require all 30 teams to play games at stadiums without fans in the greater Phoenix area.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field, 10 spring training facilities and possibly other nearby fields would be used for games.

Players, coaching staffs and other essential personnel would be sequestered at local hotels, and they would only travel back and forth to the stadium.

Federal officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health have supported the plan.

MLB, via statement MLB, via statement