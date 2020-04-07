Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Car Insurance Companies Refund Premiums

Car Insurance Companies Refund Premiums

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Car Insurance Companies Refund Premiums

Car Insurance Companies Refund Premiums

Because less people are driving, Allstate and American Family is giving money back to their customers (00:20).

WCCO 4 News At Noon — April 7, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Flyin18T

Flyin18T Motorsports Some Insurance Companies Refunding Premiums For Customers Not Using Their Cars - https://t.co/8p8GkWe9RH 16 minutes ago

WhatDinaSays

Dina Taylor @Progressive will you refund some portion of premiums in light of everyone staying at home because of coronavirus?… https://t.co/gnVJ6igJy0 45 minutes ago

DaniaMial

Dania Mial-Fancett @Progressive “Auto insurance companies return $800 million in premiums because no one is driving” Will Progressive… https://t.co/xupt2BfUDf 2 hours ago

DaniaMial

Dania Mial-Fancett @Progressive “Auto insurance companies return $800 million in premiums because no one is driving” Will Progressive… https://t.co/uDOHbVGPYG 2 hours ago

prettyniquii24

Tiffany Harris I hope @Progressive will join other insurance companies and do what is right and lower its customers premiums or r… https://t.co/PcmNES8VRm 3 hours ago

coecat2

mary coelho RT @HarmerDan: Canadian auto insurance companies need to follow suit and refund a significant portion of Canadian driver auto premiums. We… 3 hours ago

alfajean

Jean Make sure to get your refund! https://t.co/X7zzEoyraJ 4 hours ago

zainss

zain Shouldn’t auto insurance companies refund or lower the premiums since people are in a lockdown and not driving? 🤔 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.