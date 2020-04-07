Global  

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announce charity name

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announce charity name

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announce charity name

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's new charity is called Archewell The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced earlier this year that they were stepping down as senior royals, and they are now "looking forward" to launching the new foundation, whose name is inspired by their son's moniker.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have son Archie Harrison, 11 months, together.

