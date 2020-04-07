Professional Tennis Player

>> one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world canceled during the covid-19.

Wimbledon not immune to the same edicts that called off thousands of events across the globe in an effort to flatten the curve.

Join us and what it means to professionals sitting out the chance of a venus rosewater dish is shelby rogers, and thank you so much for joining us via skype.

>> thank you for having me, and it's a nice change to my routine.

>> people are forgetting what day it is, and it helps us to keep track of these interviews, whether it's monday, tuesday or wednesday.

>> is feels a bit like groundhog day, doesn't if?

>> it truly does.

I have to ask you, how do you stay in shape while practicing the whole social distancing thing?

>> i'm trying to figure that out but doing the best i can, and that's probably the number-one question that i get.

After coming off of an injury or tour, and being out of shape, i know how difficult it is to make that journey back and being fit and playing safe.

So i don't want that to happen again, but i'm doing the best i can.

It would i did a jump rope circuit.

And i got a little bit of sunshine this morning.

So just trying to get the cardio and the strength with my band, and core work, and just getting creative.

>> that's the thing, you have to be creative and where are you skypeing from?

>> i'm in pompano beach, florida right now, and luckily, i have a lot of stairs, and you see me going up and down every day, losing my mind a little bit, and doing what i can and getting creative.

>> how disappointed are you that wimbledon is canceled?

>> we're all disappointed, the tournament has so much rich history there, but i don't think that anyone is surprised.

Wimbledon is known for their strict rules and recommendations and requirements and rules, and i think they made the right choice, and looking out for the putting putting everyone first.

>> we got the notification that the volvo car was canceled.

And this is really serious.

So that was your chance to come back home, it's your chance.

>> it was one of those hits at the beginning.

I was out in california for the indian wells event.

And it was one of the first big sporting events to do so, and clearly, they made the right choice, and everybody was in a tizzy at the time.

And this is my job and career.

So many questions, and the tour did a really good job of managing that and helping us, but then it followed, and i get so excited to come back to charleston every year for that event.

Definitely a player favorite.

And it's amaze bug there's always next year, right?

>> absolutely.

What was the last thing that you played before everything was canceled?

>> there was a smaller tournament in indian wells that i played there.

And it has been about a month since i played a match.

And before that, i was in acapulco, mexico and before that, started the year in australia.

So we had a definitely shortened season so far, but just a weird situation now.

What are we training for?

What are we getting ready for?

But we're taking the information as it comes.

>> certainly, and i would imagine training, especially as you are ramping up to wimbledon, it's a grass grass court.

Just clay some.

>> definitely, each surface, you want to train a little bit different muscles.

Still tennis but it's a little bit different.

It's lower and quicker and there's the sliding being aspect.

And the training is definitely different.

And now it's more like you said, staying in shape, and maintaining and staying if i want and just being prepared for whenever they give us the green light.

>> absolutely, so what is next for you?

How far down would you say your events are canceled?

>> right now, it's the wga and the itp and the wpf have canceled through july, so we have a few months to work with either a lot of players resting in their bodies if they have injuries, and some are working hard and going in block segments so they don't get burned out, right?

Nobody can push their bodies for that long.

So you have 20 lich to your body and everybody is a little bit different.

>> and quick, can you tell everybody what your ranking is in the world of ten nis.

>> right now, i think today 113, don't quote me on that, coming back from injuries, and looking to break into the top 100 again.

>> that's fantastic, shelby, and best of luck to you and see you back on the court.

>> thank you so much for having me.

