Cheering for NHS in London

Occurred on April 2, 2020 / London, England, UK Info from Licensor: "The 'Applause for the NHS' idea was started by a Dutch nurse two weeks ago, and spread virally throughout the UK.

She suggested that everyone in the country should stand by their windows, on their doorsteps, on their balconies, at 8.00 pm on Thursday, March 26th and each Thursday thereafter and clap for the NHS.

We can't leave our homes, we are in lockdown, so this is really the only way we can show our appreciation until we're free again."