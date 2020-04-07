Teen Arrested After Sharing Snapchat Falsely 'Spreading' Coronavirus At Walmart Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:25s - Published 18 hours ago Teen Arrested After Sharing Snapchat Falsely 'Spreading' Coronavirus At Walmart Police have arrested Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, who claimed to have the coronavirus and appeared in a Snapchat video allegedly infecting consumers at a local Walmart. Katie Johnston reports. 0

