Teen Arrested After Sharing Snapchat Falsely 'Spreading' Coronavirus At Walmart

Police have arrested Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, who claimed to have the coronavirus and appeared in a Snapchat video allegedly infecting consumers at a local Walmart.

Katie Johnston reports.

