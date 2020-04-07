Quibi to Fill Five or 10 Minutes at a Time During the Day

When Jeffrey Katzenberg was envisioning streaming service Quibi, he thought the service would be perfect for those in-between moments like commuting to work or waiting in line for coffee.

As U.S. residents social distance due to coronavirus fears, priorities and activities have changed.

However, those in-between moments still remain hidden amidst homeschool, chores, video conferencing, and answering emails — and that’s where Quibi can still fit in.