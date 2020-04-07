Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > International Paper confirms coronavirus case at Houston plant

International Paper confirms coronavirus case at Houston plant

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
International Paper confirms coronavirus case at Houston plant

International Paper confirms coronavirus case at Houston plant

International Paper confirmed it had a case of COVID-19 at its container plant in Houston.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

International Paper confirms coronavirus case at Houston plant

County container plant leaders confirmed a case of coronavirus at its plant in houston.

The company said it is supporting the employee who is now receiving medical treatment.

The houston company is aslo working with local health leaders and the co-workers who may have come into close contact with the individual are now in self-quarantine.

The plant since undergone a site cleaning.

Container plant which is a subsidiary of international paper makes corrugated boxes that help safely deliver essential products to consumers and businesses across the country.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News International Paper confirms coronavirus case at Houston plant. https://t.co/dGrmo2hQEA https://t.co/fF00iPrM4S 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.