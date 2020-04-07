International Paper confirms coronavirus case at Houston plant

County container plant leaders confirmed a case of coronavirus at its plant in houston.

The company said it is supporting the employee who is now receiving medical treatment.

The houston company is aslo working with local health leaders and the co-workers who may have come into close contact with the individual are now in self-quarantine.

The plant since undergone a site cleaning.

Container plant which is a subsidiary of international paper makes corrugated boxes that help safely deliver essential products to consumers and businesses across the country.