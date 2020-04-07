Coronavirus: Parents Frustrated As NYC Department Of Education Bans Use Of Zoom Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:34s - Published now Coronavirus: Parents Frustrated As NYC Department Of Education Bans Use Of Zoom Security and privacy concerns have prompted the New York City Department of Education to ban the use of Zoom; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports. 0

