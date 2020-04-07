Global  

Olmsted Numbers

Olmsted Numbers
There are more cases of coronavirus in Olmsted county.
Olmsted Numbers

Presser-stinger-2 there are more cases of coronavirus in olmsted county.

The very latest numbers have us surpassing 100 people diagnosed.

Kimt news three's raquel hellman is joining us live now.

Raquel-you were on a call just hours ago with public health leaders....what are you learning?xx olmsted presser-live vo-2 amy - i'm here at olmsted county public health and i did talk with public health director graham briggs.

So let's take a look at the latest numbers.

We want to start with this- there are seven new cases in olmsted county as of today.

That means 103 confirmed cases here and the second most in the entire state of minnesota.

53 people have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

That means 50 of the cases are still considered active.

And as we've been reporting - there have been two deaths.

Briggs says places like new york and new jersey are starting to see a peak in the pandemic.

While other parts of the country - including minnesota - could soon see the acceleration phase.xxx olmsted presser-sot-1 we see transmission increase exponentially for a period of time as the virus attacks widely in the community, olmsted presser-live sot-3 after the accelration phase - he says communities will reach a peak - where the number of cases starts to plateau - and then start to go down after that.

Live in rochester- raquel hellman-kimt news 3.

/ / thanks raquel.

In olmsted county right now - 22 percent of cases are attributed to community spread.

That means the source of the infection is unknown.

That's compared to 35 percent of cases in all of minnesota linked to community spread..

/




