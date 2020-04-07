R. Kelly Won't Be Released Despite His COVID-19 Concerns Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:22s - Published now R. Kelly Won't Be Released Despite His COVID-19 Concerns A judge denied the Chicago singer's request to be released from custody citing fears from the coronavirus. Kelly is awaiting trial on sexual misconduct charges. 0

