R. Kelly Won't Be Released Despite His COVID-19 Concerns

R. Kelly Won't Be Released Despite His COVID-19 Concerns

R. Kelly Won't Be Released Despite His COVID-19 Concerns

A judge denied the Chicago singer's request to be released from custody citing fears from the coronavirus.

Kelly is awaiting trial on sexual misconduct charges.

