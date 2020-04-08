Global  

Voters head to the polls during the pandemic

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:11s - Published
Voters head to the polls during the pandemic
Voters head to the polls during the pandemic
Voters head to the polls during the pandemic

Whatsoever."(JON)As Wisconsin remains"safer at home" becauseof coronavirus --thousands head to thepolls to pick our politicalleaders.(NINA)It's a day that will godown in history.We're keeping youconnected through it all --on this special edition ofNBC 26 at 6.GOOD EVENING ONTHIS ELECTION DAYACROSS WISCONSIN... I'M JON ERICKSON.THANKS FORJOINING US.AND I'M NINASPARANO ... COMINGTO YOU FROM HOMETONIGHT.AND HERE WAS THESCENE EARLIER INGREEN BAY TODAY.LINES AT POLLINGPLACES.SOME PEOPLEWAITING FOR HOURS.AND AT THIS HOUR....HERE'S A LOOK AT THELINES RIGHT NOW INGREEN BAY .... YOUCAN SEEIN GREEN BAY TWOPOLLING PLACESREMAINED OPENTODAY.... AND AS THESTATEWIDE STAY ATHOME ORDERCONTINUES...THOUSANDSOF VOTERS MADETHEIR WAY TO THEPOLLS.HERE'S NBC26'SERIC CREST.Across green bay...There are nearly 60-thousand registeredvoters... But during thecontinued spreadOf covid 19... Only twopolling places were openon tuesday.... city wide..."the long line was worthit.

It's three hours yes,but it was worth it frombegining to end."Strectched across theeast green bay highschool campus... Theimportance of thiselection... Can begauged by the amount ofpeople showing up...Especially consideringthere's currently a globalpandemic..."im just appauled by thisbecause we aresupposed to be in ourhomes and yes at a safedistance away.

But this isone way to spread thatvirus and i think it'sshameful."Some voters in line saythey're absentee ballotsnever made it to them...And they were left withan option of not voting inthis election at all... Orputting their health.... atrisk..."in spite of the risk ofcovid 19 to myself myfamily and spreading it inthe community, i wantedto make sure that myvote counted."And while everyone hasa reason... Why theyshowed up to the polls...Or why they stayedhome... Despite thepresidents... Or the cdc'swarning about mingling incrowds...."... "it's overkill.

I feel ikeeverything is fine we justgotta drudge throughthis.""i think the corona virusis being blown out ofporportion.

I have noqualms whatsoever."Many in this line can'thelp but think... Of thepotentialconsequences... Ofwisconsin being the onlystate in the u-s willing tohave an in personelection site..."there's some olderpeople i think who arepossibly going to bepaying theconsequences of thiswhich i think is sad."In green bay..."i'm glad they didn'tcancel it... I'd rather votein person."Eric crest... Nbc26...HERE'S A LOOK ATWHAT'S ON TODAY'SBALLOT ..




