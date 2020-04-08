Coronavirus Update: 11-Week Lockdown Lifted In Wuhan, China Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:29s - Published now Authorities in Wuhan, China, have lifted an 11-week lockdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Only Hooman RT @jburnmurdoch: NEW: Mon 6 April update of coronavirus trajectories Daily new deaths: • US has averaged 1,000 deaths per day over the la… 48 minutes ago *ଘ(੭*ˊᵕˋ)੭* ੈ✩* RT @SkyNews: Boris Johnson's spokesperson has said that the PM has not required mechanical ventilation and does not have pneumonia. The sp… 3 hours ago