Warner Robins' Quon Dillard commits to Saint Vincent College

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Warner Robins senior forward Quon Dillard will be furthering his education and basketball career at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Warner robins forward quon c1 3 b13 dillard will play college basketball ... i'll tell you which team he committed to next in sports ... welcome back.

Shoutout to warner robins forward quon dillard ... and the reason why he deserves a shoutout ... is because of this ... he's headed to saint vincent college to hoop for the bearcats ... in the post ... he thanks god ... his family and basketball coaches ... i love seeing that type of gratitude ... now dj ... drop the highlights real quick ... quon helped lead the demons to the second round of the state playoffs this past season ... he averaged 15 points, 8 boards and 3 steals ... he was named to the all-middle georgia second team by hypesouth media ... and all-state honorable mention in 5-a by the a-j-c ... he's scrappy ... physical




