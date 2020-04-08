10 residents test positive for COVID-19 at St. Catherine Labouré Health Care Center Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:25s - Published now 10 residents test positive for COVID-19 at St. Catherine Labouré Health Care Center Catholic Health has announced 10 residents at St. Catherine Labouré Health Care Center, a long-term care facility in Buffalo, have tested positive for COVID-19. 0

10 residents test positive for COVID-19 at St. Catherine Labouré Health Care Center





