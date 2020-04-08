Hydroxychloroquine Shortage Alarms Arthritis Sufferers Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:11s - Published now Hydroxychloroquine Shortage Alarms Arthritis Sufferers The drug touted by President Trump as a possible COVID-19 cure is getting harder and harder to find, reports Jeff Wagner (2:11). WCCO 4 News At 10 – April 7, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this