10 Footy Films to watch

Welcome back to Football Daily.

With many fans around the world having more time on their hands now than ever before, and with no live entertainment to watch, here are 10 football documentaries, films and tv shows you should be getting stuck into right now.

From the story of Pep Guardiola’s great Barcelona side, featuring heroes like Lionel Messi and a villain in the form of Jose Mourinho; to one of the great football films in Bend It Like Beckham; to the brilliant recent documentaries on Leeds United, Manchester City and Sunderland; to unique snapshots of greats like Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane, there is plenty to keep you enthralled here!