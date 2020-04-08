India introduces COVID-19 testing booths enabling doctors to take samples without exposing themselves

To facilitate the testing of COVID-19 patients, a medical facility in southern India's Kerala state has installed two testing booths.

The kiosks have been modelled after similar testing facilities in South Korea.

According to reports, the Government Medical College in Ernakulam set up the kiosks on April 6.

The mobile kiosks are fitted with a large glass panel which acts as a screen for the health practitioners.

Apart from the screen, each kiosk has an extended set of gloves to collect samples.

The system enables the collectors to take the samples without exposing themselves to the patient, thus curbing the spread of the disease.

The gloves can be sanitised later.

Video shows a worker spraying sanitiser around the extended gloves and later a patient arrives and hands over his samples.