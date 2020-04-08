Watch: 5 points Sonia Gandhi raised in letter to PM Modi on battling COVID-19

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has written to the Prime Minister offering suggestions on how to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

Sonia in her letter backed the decision to cut salaries of all MPs by 30% and added that the government should withhold all advertisements in the media and use that money in the battle against the pandemic.

She also asked the govt to suspend the central vista project and wrote about the PM Cares fund.

