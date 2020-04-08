Linda Lusardi Breaks Down Discussing Coronavirus Battle

Aldershot - street level!! RT @MirrorTV: Linda Lusardi breaks down as she recalls moment she thought she'd die from coronavirus https://t.co/iEHU0kIcWl #GMB https://t… 40 seconds ago

john gollop Linda Lusardi breaks down on GMB as she describes horror coronavirus battle https://t.co/dWdfLbdQYV glamour star 🌟… https://t.co/NtoAXzq3ko 40 seconds ago

Liverpool Echo RT @celebliverpool: Linda and husband Sam Kane spent 10 days in hospital https://t.co/xlsAlvhyJ7 7 minutes ago

TV and Celebs - Liverpool Linda and husband Sam Kane spent 10 days in hospital https://t.co/xlsAlvhyJ7 7 minutes ago

angela RT @Daily_Express: Linda Lusardi breaks down on #GMB as she recalls moment she was told she 'might not make it' during fight with #coronavi… 15 minutes ago

Manchester News MEN Linda Lusardi 'thought she'd die' from coronavirus as she breaks down on GMB over ordeal https://t.co/Aat9Ka8feO 18 minutes ago

Evening Standard Linda Lusardi breaks down in emotional Good Morning Britain appearance https://t.co/rmqdEab4vU #LindaLusardi #gmb 33 minutes ago