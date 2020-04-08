A scaffolder creates his own gym routine in the yard Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published 2 weeks ago A scaffolder creates his own gym routine in the yard A buff scaffolder refused to let gym closures stop him - and he made his own gym from scaffolding poles, bags of cement and tyres. Daniel Hobbs, 32, started built the gym at his Milton Keynes workplace. He's got a bar weight made from scaffolding poles and tyres and a chest press made with bags of rubble. He's made a spot for incline sit ups using a scaffolding plank and poles have been used to make a place for him to to dips, as well as an overhead ladder. It took seven hours in total to construct - he spent five of them by himself and then his brother and another scaffolder helped out with the final two hours. It is not on a building site but in his yard where they keep materials. Daniel, said: "I normally train four for five times a week but they shut all the gyms so I thought I would make my own one! "You have to think about the kind of machines and what kind of things you are going to use and how you are going to build it. "I just used all the normal tools." Mr Hobbs, who is just under 15 stone, added: "My goal is just to keep training regularly up there when I can. So when I'm up the yard, I will train before or after work and get a nice pump on. "It's lovely having the gym outside now we're into some decent sunny weather too, because it's raised up on a platform you get the sun pretty much the whole day plus a nice view point." He added he will keep training at this makeshift gym 'until further notice.' "I don't know how long this is going on for," he said. Mr Hobbs is both a scaffolder and the Managing Director for Premier Access Scaffolding Solutions. He is not in lockdown because his work is considered essential by the government, he said. 0

