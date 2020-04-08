Global  

Indian 'coronavirus car' to drive home safety message

A car maker in southern India has designed a car shaped like the microscopic image of the coronavirus to inform people about the dangers of the fast-spreading virus and appeal to them to stay indoors.

Maker of the car, K.

Sudhakar, unveiled the vehicle painted in an eye-catching green colour on Wednesday and said his company Sudha Cars plans to take it out on the streets of Hyderabad after seeking permission from the authorities.

India is currently under a 21-day nationwide lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in late March to fight the epidemic.

The country has reported over 4,643 active cases of coronavirus and 149 deaths, according to health ministry figures.




