Disney May Require Temperature Checks Before Entry

According to Reuters, when Disney theme parks reopen globally, after the coronavirus lockdown lifts, it may not be business as usual.

Disney's Executive Chairman, Bob Iger told Barron’s on Tuesday that they are considering taking the temperatures of guests.

Iger explained "In order to return to some semblance of normal, people will have to feel comfortable that they’re safe." Temperature checks may soon come hand in hand with bag checks at entry.

Iger is taking China's lead, saying that temperature checks there are now the norm.

He said, You can’t get on a bus or a subway or a train or enter a high-rise building there...without having your temperature taken.”