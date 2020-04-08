Global  

Young boy contributes to making face masks

An 11-year-old boy from Ilion sells bait and donated some of the proceeds to help a woman make face masks for the community in Ilion.

Ceo - athersys) "there are a lot of people that are very hard at work trying to help make things better " .

There continues to be signs of appreciation and hope in the mohawk valley.

People helping people who are helping people.

Lori dreizler smith, in ilion, got a letter and cash......from blake's baits....to help her make more masks.

A young boy who sells worms in the village.

And this thank you note you see here.... is from one of the families that received masks.

Check out the stanley marquee in downtown utica.

Stay




