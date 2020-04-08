Global  

2020 NFL Draft: Bob Pompeani Weighs In On Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Needs

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:23s - Published
The NFL Draft will look completely different this year due to social distancing guidelines.

KDKA Sports Director Bob Pompeani explains how that might affect the Steelers and what positions the team needs to fill.

Katie Johnston reports.

