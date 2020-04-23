2-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden talks Falcons with 41NBC's Montezz Allen

Tomorrow's draft ... c1 3 b13 make sure you stay right there ... welcome back.

The n-f-l draft is just one day away, so it's only right that i dedicate this entire sportscast to football ... i had a chance to kick it with former steeler and 2-time super bowl champ bryant mcfadden ... and of course ... we talked falcons ahead of tomorrow's draft ... check it out ... alright ... i'm here with 2-time super bowl champ bryant mcfadden ... won two superbowls with the steelers ... knows how to win ... been there, done that ... we're talking falcons.

The falcons started off 1-7 last season ... won six of their last eight ... what are you expectations and thoughts on the falcons?

"i expect a more competitive season than what we saw in 2019.

They got hit with a lot of injury, especially on the offensive line.

The offensive line didn't perform as well as many expected based on some of the hot moves that made in free agency and also, the draft.

This year, when you look at their offense on paper.

One would say they have the best offense in the nfc south.

And that would say a lot and that would say a lot, looking at some of the offensive jagarnauts in the south, especially with tampa signing tom brady looking at their receivers they already have in godwin and evans.

And then when you look at the new orleans saits with drew brees michael thomas, and then adding emanual sanders, they have some powerful offenses in the nfc south, but i loik at the atlanta falcons and i think, if i'm not mistaken, all eleven of their potential starters are first rounders, so the highly invested players via the draft or free agency when you look at their per year salaries, so they should just go out and perform."

Alright b-mac ... now a lot of people are excited over the todd gurley signing.

Went to u-g-a ... was a star there ... maybe him playing with the falcons could fuel some fire ... talk to me about todd gurley ... "i think instantly it boosts the moral of the team because when you know what type of player todd gurley is.

But the big question is which todd gurley are you getting.

Are you getting todd gurley from 2019.

The end of 2018.

Or are you getting todd gurley from 2017, 2016.

That is the big question.

Right now, one would think that todd gurley would be closer to the guy we saw in his all-pro days, winning mvps and things like that compared to what we saw from the last year and a half, so health is the biggest concern when it comes to todd gurley but if you're able to get a portion of that elite todd gurley that we saw in a los angeles rams uniform and to pair him up with everything they have offensively.

That offense is going to be very, very difficult to try to stop."

Alright ... last question b-mac ... on paper ... the falcons look good ... on paper ... but can they make it to the super bowl ... can they win the super bowl?

"i'm not going to say that just yet.

They have super caliber offense on paper, but the nfc south just got better.

When you add a guy like tom brady, instantly it's going to be a tough division.

To be able to, no.

1, be relevant and find a way to get a seat into the playoffs.

To be able to, no.
1, be relevant and find a way to get a seat into the playoffs.
Now of course i think they add an extra team in the playoffs and that would helpful, not just, not just the falcons but to every team with playoffs aspirations, good stuff from b-mac ... the falcons definitely have